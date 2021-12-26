Health Department confirms 82 cases of Covid-19 in hotel

The Health Department of Poconé, in the Pantanal region of Mato Grosso, confirmed 82 cases of Covid-19 in employees of the Sesc Porto Cercado hotel, which announced, this Thursday (23), that it will be closed this Christmas, for cause of cases of the disease.

In a statement, Sesc Porto Cercado informed that, although the workers were vaccinated, for safety reasons, all were tested, waited for the incubation period and, this Friday (24), a second test was carried out to confirm the diagnosis.

The hotel also said that the events held on the hotel’s premises followed all biosafety protocols required by Organs competent bodies.

According to the Secretariat, 88 cases were being investigated. As most employees live in the city, the administration chose to close the site in the next few days and test all employees.

Confirmed cases are being monitored by the health team.

Hotel accommodation

Guests will have the option to rebook the reservation for any period during the year 2022 or cancel and receive a full refund.

The administration claims that the events held by Sesc Pantanal, as well as others that have taken place recently in the region, followed the safety protocols and regulations issued by Organs competent bodies.

“We reinforce that all measures are being taken from the knowledge of the first case of infection and continue to be monitored”, says a note sent by the establishment.

Covid-19 data in Poconé

According to the Municipal Health Department, cases returned to increase in early December, especially in rural and unvaccinated residents.