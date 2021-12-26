Heavy rain makes fish invade the runway at Ilhéus airport

The rain caused the interdiction of the Airport of Ilhéus, in the south of Bahia, this Saturday morning (25th), due to an unusual situation: a fish found on the road. The city hall confirmed the case.

Ilhéus is in a Red Alert situation, according to the municipality’s Civil Defense. The forecast is to rain up to 105 mm this Sunday, according to the National Center for Monitoring and Alerts on Natural Disasters (Cemaden).

Also this Saturday, Governor Rui Costa determined that a support base be installed in the municipality, to optimize aid to cities that receive heavy rains in the South, Southwest and Extreme South of Bahia.

“We have 19 cities with several underwater communities. Therefore, we are mobilizing all our forces to build a support base in Ilhéus for the entire region,” said Rui.

According to the governor, at first, the effort is to remove people from risk areas and provide initial assistance, restoring water and energy in the areas and trying to make connections on temporary roads.

This morning, the crisis office made up of the municipal secretariat, Fire Department, Navy and Military Police met to seek measures in relation to the disturbances caused by the heavy rains that hit Ilhéus and the region.

According to the local mayor, Mario Alexandre, a mapping of the affected areas is being carried out. The municipality’s Social Promotion secretariat is also receiving donations that will be destined for homeless families. Five municipal schools were also destined to receive families from the affected areas.