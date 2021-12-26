Hope in Uncertainty – Economy

There is an old market wisdom, long confirmed by experience, according to which every market consensus about the future is always anticipated, in such a way as to produce immediate effects and bring to the present what is already taken for granted.

The future is in the price, it is the catchphrase that expresses this wisdom.

Because it follows that everything bad that is said to happen in 2022, due to the radicalism and uncertainties about the economy, is already happening.

So, the worst of 2022 is what we’re still experiencing in 2021, well before the fact, and even though we’re not sure it’s going to be like that.

Perhaps the path from now to October will be one of convergence and understanding, as Brazil will not fall apart after all. Or go?

Almost always, the future that was taken for granted does not actually exist.

Many idealized futures will only exist in the terrain of the past tense, but even so, they produce effects, first when the wave forms, when it is not known whether it is a bubble or a rumor, and then when the option returns to dust.

It is true that pessimistic certainties about the future may not be confirmed. As, by the way, is common with other certainties about the future.

At this time of year, and in the specific terrain of expectations about the economy, there is great demand for prophecy and optimism. Humanity has always been sending letters to Santa Claus and leaning over the oracles.

But, in general, it is accepted that optimism is for the weak, and above all for the uninformed. That’s why the children are the ones who write the letters…

And so, in order to ward off suspicions of weakness or misinformation, it is always prudent to prophesy a difficult year, full of volatility and critical moments and probably wrong decisions, from which follows the recommendation, which was once more uncontroversial, to tighten our belts .

Walking without a belt, in the car or on the plane, is an unnecessary and silly risk, in addition to interfering with the safety of others, a subject that was presented several times in 2021, regarding the vaccine, contrary to several optimistic forecasts about the advance of civilization in Brazil .

Well, but what’s different about this year-end 2021?

There is an overwhelming consensus that 2022 will be a war, as the political polarization is infernal, and should only intensify until the elections of October 2022.

As a result, the belts are already tightened to the last little hole, you can barely breathe, and so what we expected for 2022 is already happening.

To be optimistic, therefore, it is necessary to appeal to uncertainty: what will actually happen in 2022, fortunately, we have no idea.