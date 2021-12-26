Hotel employee sings with Wesley Safadão, goes viral on the internet, is hired by the singer and resigns from his job | Pernambuco

The entertainer Anderson José da Silva, 23, saw life change completely overnight, after he took the stage and sang with Wesley Safadão, while working at the hotel where the artist performed (see video above) .

With this visibility, Andinho Playboyzinho went viral on the internet with the original song “Meu Neném”, he was hired by Safadão’s company and resigned from his job to pursue his dream of becoming a singer. Since then, it has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Since he was born, Andinho has lived in Cabo de Santo Agostinho, in Greater Recife. To survive, he sold peanuts on beaches, but he also worked as a party entertainer and store announcer, as well as putting on shows imitating artists and other personalities.

The meeting with the idol took place on December 11, at a hotel located in Porto de Galinhas, in the municipality of Ipojuca, in Greater Recife, where he was hired to work as an animator. The first song Andinho recorded was “Meu Neném”, produced with his friend Atlas Lima.

“I used to sell peanuts on the beach, before entering the hotel. And when I sold peanuts, I would stop to rest and these ideas would come to my head. I would walk around with a notebook, to write down the things I sold, and start to write. I took it to Atlas, he took the keyboard, we started to assemble, took the notebook and cleaned it up”, said Andinho.

1 of 1 Andinho Playboyzinho sang with Wesley Safadão — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Andinho Playboyzinho sang with Wesley Safadão — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

After recording the song, Andinho lacked visibility. It was Andinho’s day off on the day of the show in Safadão. If not for the help of Maria do Carmo Santos, the hotel’s entertainment manager, the story would have been different. She said that, with the help of other employees, she arranged for the two to be in the same location.

“He wasn’t even on the day, because he was off, and showtime wasn’t even his time. So, we brought him for the day and showtime. On Saturday night, we put him on to be together with the customers, who already knew his music, because here we have karaoke, it’s The Voice at the hotel. When I saw Andinho walking towards the stage and the guests were already making contact and everything I thought ‘now go’ “he declared.

On stage, Wesley Safadão was enthusiastic about the young man’s animation and, with him, he sang “Meu Neném”. The singer even pretended to call Andinho as if the boy were the main attraction of the show. That’s when he named him “Andinho Safadinho”.

In a video posted on Instagram, Safadão said he was surprised by the fact that many people who watched the show already knew the music of Andinho Playboyzinho.

“He went upstairs and said ‘I’m a hotel employee, I think I’m going to lose my job’ and I said ‘no, man.’ When he went upstairs, the crowd cheered with him. I said ‘Man, there’s no way this guy to be doing a well-done job.’ And he surprised me, surprised the whole audience, when he started to sing, sang his song and the crowd already knew. It was a gift to meet Andinho, Andinho Safadinho, Andinho Playboyzinho, and the guy’s music is going viral,” he said.

Andinho’s participation was quickly published on social networks and took on large proportions. Safadão himself, who has more than 35 million followers on Instagram, republished the video and left comments encouraging the young man from Pernambuco.

A few days later, he went to Fortaleza and recorded, along with Safadão, a version of the song “Meu Neném”, and released a music video of the song (see video above). Andinho was hired by the company that manages the schedule of artists and groups such as Aldair Playboy, Luan Santana, Raça Negra and Wesley Safadão himself. So he resigned from the hotel.

“I couldn’t reconcile with everything that has been happening in my life. […] It’s supposed to be a singer, Andinho Playboyzinho. He won’t have a band name or be a composer. Of course I will use my skills, but [o contrato é para] be Andinho Playboyzinho”, declared the young man from Pernambuco.

With more and more opportunities ahead of him, Andinho Playboyzinho hopes to make a living from art. “I hope to live from my music. From my talent, my shows, my compositions, my voice,” he said.