Hotel life and driving as therapy: how Sylvinho dealt with pressure in 2021 at Corinthians | corinthians

Vain, the coach began his work at Corinthians wearing social clothes at the edge of the field. Idol of the crowd, Marcelinho Carioca participated in a live at the club and made fun of the coach’s style.

With the increase in temperature in the final stretch of the Brazilian Championship, the 47-year-old coach opted to change for the club’s uniform, one he saw in the wardrobe, fell in love and liked the fit:

– I like to dress well, I don’t go to the edge of the field all mottled – the coach said.

But there’s another side to Sylvinho’s way of dressing that you haven’t seen before. In the seven months he led the club in Brasileirão, the coach chose to live in a flat in São Paulo, without the company of his wife and children, who continued on in Europe. To go out alone, he adopted a mask and cap as a disguise. The bakery cafe, for example, ordered only with the eyes open. And it worked.

The coach’s solitary life in São Paulo was also an option. In his first job in front of a Brazilian giant, he knew he would be the target of criticism from the press and fans and preferred to shield his family, leaving them far away from the hurricane. A strategy to get 100% focus on work.

In São Paulo, the suffering of his 77-year-old father was enough for him, who was impacted by the criticism he heard about his son in the news. Due to the pandemic, visits were few, but the rule in telephone conversations was to avoid the topic of football. It was like that with the children too.

Living alone does not mean, however, that Sylvinho was abandoned in São Paulo. In addition to spending many hours at CT Joaquim Grava in game planning, the coach had many conversations with his agents, former players Edu Schimidt, Fábio Aurélio and businessman Neto Genovez.

But it was with his assistants that Sylvinho was most attached in difficult times. Doriva, a former São Paulo wheel, and Fernando Lázaro, son of star Zé Maria, were the coach’s faithful squires. As the two live in the same region of the flat where Sylvinho is staying, the trio organized a tram ride to all the trips from CT Joaquim Grava, with a lot of conversation along the way.

Directing, in fact, was therapy for Sylvinho. To friends, he said that in only two moments of the day he was able to get rid of the pressure: when driving and when sleeping. Very busy on a daily basis, the technician managed to find peace in these two moments, with calm driving and a regular sleep of six or seven hours a day.

Not to explode, he fled from the sports news, focusing on politics and economics. With two cell phones, it started to serve only those closest to it. Never answered an unknown number.

Despite having lived in countries like England, Spain and Portugal, the taste for wine is relatively recent in Sylvinho’s life. In his post-career, he was introduced to some labels by physical trainer Fábio Mahseredjian. More recently, he tried imported beers and acquired a taste for this drink as well. However, they are not very present in their routine.

A former full-back with a brilliant career for Corinthians, Arsenal, Celta de Vigo, Barcelona and Manchester City, Sylvinho retired in 2011 and, little by little, started playing football with friends. In 2021, due to pressure in the position, he also stopped exercising at the gym, even though he had at his disposal the best equipment on the market, all available at the Corinthians CT.

At the end of the year, he had routine tests that diagnosed a cardiac arrhythmia. Taken to specialists, he was told that this is not a serious problem, but that it will have to be treated with medication. Reflections, perhaps, of choosing a completely stressful career.

As was also another problem discovered a few years ago, when he was Tite’s assistant coach at Corinthians. In 2013 he woke up one day with tinnitus and a feeling of pressure in one of his ears. Forwarded to the doctor, he underwent tests and discovered the sudden loss of hearing there. So he had to learn to live with less hearing on his left side. For emotional reasons.

Sylvinho complains of criticism: “Call me what you want, not incompetent”

Despite this, he heard part of the criticism from the Corinthians fans. Even outside of social networks, he was warned by friends about the negative tone against his work during the Brasileirão. He was indignant for being called “incompetent”, as he revealed to Rádio Bandeirantes, and also for being called an “intern”.

With 57 points, Timão returns to Libertadores next year and has the coach kept in the position. In the speech of President Duílio Monteiro Alves and his board, there is a lot of confidence in the work that can still be done.

In his second year at Corinthians, Sylvinho knows that the pressure for titles will be enormous. And from an early age, in Paulistão. With a team full of reinforcements, with the return of Paulinho and the search for an impact striker, he has shown the hope that he will bear fruit this season.