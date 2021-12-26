How are the values ​​of benefits from 2022 on? Understand

INSS benefits are based on the minimum wage and, therefore, the amount will depend on how much the floor will be readjusted. Know more.

There are doubts about the values ​​of the benefits of the National Institute of Social Security – INSS for the next year. Benefits are based on the minimum wage and, therefore, the amount will depend on how much the floor will be readjusted. So far, the official figure, scheduled for January 11 of next year, has not been released.

At the moment, according to projections based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), it will be BRL 1,210.44 or little more than that, if December continues with the increase in inflation. Not only retirees and pensioners are included in this list that follow the value of the minimum wage, but, equally, other benefits such as PIS/Pasep allowance and unemployment insurance also follow the logic.

In this context, the INSS ceiling is also increased, which currently stands at R$6,433.57. he could reach BRL 7,079.50 in 2022, if the estimates are confirmed. The current rise of the INPC is 10.04% and specialists project something even higher until the end of December.

The big problem is that this increase in benefits does not represent a real gain. Even because the minimum wage will not rise on a scale above inflation, but just correct it. The worker’s purchasing power will not change within this perspective. The economic team claims that this form of readjustment corrects without losing the fiscal responsibility of the spending ceiling.