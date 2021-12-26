How billionaire Faustão can turn the Band into a money-making machine · TV News

Owner of the catchphrase “complaints of the plim plim”, Fausto Silva will have to adopt another way of announcing the commercial breaks of his program on the Band from January onwards. Advertising success at the network he’s worked for for the past 32 years, the presenter who built a billion-dollar fortune over that period has the potential to increase the revenue of the new house.

It costs little to set up a structure to have a Faustão program: a grand studio, with generous space for the audience, a staff structure with dancers and reporters, and a team of experienced producers, editors, screenwriters and directors — and, consequently, more expensive than than the market average.

This whole apparatus has always paid for itself at Globo, as the former commander of Domingão “sells well”. It is estimated that Fausto Silva received R$ 5 million per month, with salary and percentages of merchandising.

The figure represents an era in which TVs made high investments to keep their talents or take artists off other channels. But the reality of television is not that anymore.

To the TV news, the general director of Marketing at Grupo Bandeirantes, Cris Moreira, states that the Band’s agreement with Faustão “follows the same hiring policy as the other presenters in the house”. The executive still projects:

The arrival of Fausto Silva puts the Band’s prime time on another level. Added to the fact that we are talking about one of the greatest communicators on Brazilian television, Faustão na Band is aired from Monday to Friday, from 8:30 pm to 10:30 pm, a space previously occupied by religious programming. The program will certainly leverage the time slot audience, increasingly attracting advertisers to our schedule.

Faustão will receive a fixed salary and will take part in the merchandising actions he takes. Values ​​are kept confidential. Even before the premiere, there is already a line of advertisers interested in linking their brand names to the new show, and the initial commercial goal has already been met. The attraction is considered an advertising success even without being on air.

REPRODUCTION/TV GLOBO

Faustão in merchan on Domingão, in 2018

Faustão knows how to sell

In the advertising market, there is a consensus that advertising with Fausto Silva works. Furthermore, the communicator is committed to the advertising he/she makes to convey the promotional message clearly to the public.

In 2018, still on Domingão, he surprised the audience and even the advertisers when he stopped talking about the qualities of a yogurt and ate it live, giving even greater credibility to the ad. Immediately, the action went viral and became a case in the advertising medium. At the time, the market estimated that inserts of this style cost around R$1.2 million.

The company that hired the merchan on Domingão commented that the advertisement was carried out by the presenter’s identification with the public, by Silva’s renowned skill as a product ambassador and by his track record in building brands.

“Many people don’t see it and don’t know it, but the effect of this on the company’s sales team is as strong or stronger than the effect on the entire public that will buy a product in supermarkets, bakeries. If Faustão approved it, then it’s for buy!”, commented Marcio Oliveira, then CEO of the DM9 agency.

The values ​​and reach of the advertising actions that were carried out on Globo will be different for the Band, as Faustão’s new program will not dispute audience leadership. The attraction’s mission will be to raise the profile of a time currently occupied by the religious grid, in addition to making the station enter the dispute for at least third place.