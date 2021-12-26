How can Ronaldo’s arrival yield more sponsorship for Cruzeiro?

The purchase of 90% of Cruzeiro by Ronaldo Fenômeno last week stirred up the Brazilian and international news. Since the club became SAF, many questions have been raised in relation to the club’s future, changes in management, and, above all, about how this new management model — unheard of in Brazil — will make Raposa recover. financially.

An important point in relation to the discussion is precisely the weight of Ronaldo’s name in the market, not only for having been one of the greatest players in history, but for the fact that today he is an extremely influential person in the sports management market. From this, specialists understand that Ronaldo’s association with the club could yield important partnerships, attract sponsors and the interest of large companies in seeking out Cruzeiro to stamp their brands, as evaluated by Renê Salviano, CEO of the sports marketing agency Heatmap.

“He is an immense asset. Ronaldo was a great athlete and a great businessman, makes connections all over the world and is a highly charismatic figure. It is worth remembering that he is a world idol, which brings visibility and great business opportunities on several fronts. Not only for being the first SAF, but also for the management work being done, the brands want to be associated with positive news not only related to sports gains but mainly about a well-managed organizational structure. , I believe Cruzeiro is on the right path”, he pondered.

The fact that Ronaldo is a highly respected figure weighs heavily for future business in this segment, however, the attention the club will receive organically in relation to the implementation of the SAF is another positive point observed by Felipe Soalheiro, director of the SportBiz agency.

“The club will naturally receive additional attention from the media, interested in following the evolution of the project over time. And that means more visibility in the short term, even without Cruzeiro playing in the main competitions in the region. The biggest advantage of joining the club. this new Cruise is knowing that professional management should be the big difference there, to the detriment of the negative news that had been impacting the club since the end of 2019.”, he added.