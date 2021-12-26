How to open a MEI for free in 2022

This modality is very popular and facilitated, and it is possible to open it ‘online’ completely free of charge and that’s what we’re going to teach you in today’s article.

Who can be MEI?

An entrepreneur who has a maximum gross revenue of up to
R$81,000.00 per year and that your profession is on the list of activities allowed by the MEI.

You can check the list of activities available for the Individual Microentrepreneur by clicking here.

In addition to the billing limit and the activity being on the list, there are other prerequisites that the entrepreneur must meet to fit in the activity, namely:

  • Not having interest in another company as a partner or owner;
  • Not having a partner
  • Have at most one hired employee who receives the minimum wage or the minimum wage for the category.

How can I register as a MEI?

Once you have identified that your activity is included in the list of activities allowed to the individual micro-entrepreneur and confirm that your turnover does not exceed the limit, you can formalize your business free of charge via the ‘internet’, as follows:

  • To formalize, access the Entrepreneur’s Portal
  • Go to the option “I want to be MEI” and then to “Formalize Yourself”
  • Create an account “gov.br” or access it with your CPF, if you already have an account;
  • Follow the onscreen instructions. At this stage, you will need to fill in your personal data such as RG and CPF number, income tax return number, home address and contact phone number
  • Define the activities that will be carried out, then the trade name of your company and inform the place where you will work, for example, from home, via the ‘internet’, at a business address, etc.
  • Check all the information provided, fill in the requested statements and complete your registration.

