How was Juliette’s ‘turn’ in 2021 · TV News

It’s no secret that Juliette Freire started 2021 by surviving on emergency aid provided by the government during the Covid-19 pandemic. Not even she imagined that, before the end of the year, she would become a phenomenon and would have much more in her account than the R$1.5 million provided by BBB21.

According to the documentary Você Never Esteve Alone, by Globoplay, the woman from Paraíba went through great financial difficulties at the beginning of the quarantine and, in addition to emergency help, she had to turn to her mother, Fátima Freire, even after leaving home, to be able to pay the fees. accounts.

On Lady Night, which the lawyer recorded after BBB21, she revealed to Tatá Werneck that she had already won at least ten times the reality show award. In other words, in August, Juliette had already earned at least R$ 15 million.

the phenomenon

Juliette was the first Big Brother Brazil participant to reach 20 million followers on social networks while still within confinement. Since her victory, the numbers have increased even more, and she already has more than 32 million fans on Instagram. He left behind names like Rafa Kalimann, Grazi Massafera and Sabrina Sato.

Paraiba’s trajectory within the reality show was what won over the first-rate audience. Their reactions to attacks, their positions and their strength captivated viewers, who started one of the biggest fans of the BBB: the cacti. Besides them, the lawyer won famous fans, like Grazi herself, and friendships like Anitta’s.

The number of “forgotten” ex-BBBs — there were 337 over 21 issues — shows how difficult it is to maintain success after leaving the confinement. But not for Juliette. The makeup artist’s charisma opened doors from the outside that she knew very well how to take advantage of.

The BBB21 champion became not only a poster girl, but an ambassador for big brands such as Globoplay, Americanas and Avon. In addition to advertising, she began her career as a singer and had a release that surpassed names such as Luísa Sonza, Matuê and Anitta herself.

The makeup artist’s decisions, from interviews to long contracts, showed that she has built and increased her assets with great intelligence and selectivity and will not go back to relying on government aid.