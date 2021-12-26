‘I sold some gifts’, admits influencer

Gkay participated this morning for the first time in the program “Altas Horas”. Asked by Serginho Groisman about Gkay’s Farofa party, where she would have spent R$2.8 million alone, the influencer admitted that she even sold some gifts to pay the bills and asked for a little help taking advantage of the space on TV Globo.

“I owe you, Serginho. I won’t deny it to you. I did it. People said, ‘put that singer, call him Léo Santana’ then I called Léo Santana. Then he agreed. Then there was something called a technical rider… Léo Santana didn’t charge, but there was this technical rider thing. I put it on. Put it on Safadão, I put it on Safadão. I put on the singers everything”, commented Gkay about the biggest expenses he had.

Farofa da Gkay is a party to celebrate the influencer’s birthday and, therefore, she does not charge her friends who attend the event. This year, Gkay closed the Marina Park hotel in Fortaleza. Frightened by the final amount, she took advantage of the space on Globo to ask for help to pay the bills.

“All-you-can-eat food and drink, open bar, open food. Free hotel. And now I owe the people. Wanting to make a pix for me, I’ll be grateful.”

In return, GKay received some very expensive gifts, such as a Rolex watch valued at more than R$59,000, among other treats from international brands. Despite her gratitude, she said she got rid of some of them.

I sold some gifts, I don’t think it’s wrong. Gkay about gifts he got at Farofa

Juliana Paes, who also participated in “Altas Horas”, regretted not having been invited this year and demanded a presence at next year’s party. GKay also explained why he didn’t bring big TV stars to his event.

“How do I get to Fátima Bernardes and say ‘come on, Fátima’? I don’t have the courage! Farofa is a place you have to go mentally prepared. Because you’ll see things there that you might not see elsewhere in the world. world or your life. So it’s better to prepare the guest first. Let’s give it a year? Then next year your invitation will arrive.”

Among the famous guests for the next edition of Farofa, in December 2022, are Ana Maria Braga and Juliana Paes, who charged for the invitation. “Ana Maria already said she’s going to go under the buffet and scream at the dogs in the morning, waking everyone up. Juliana Paes will also be there,” concluded GKay.