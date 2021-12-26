Iguá Dam breaks and leaves cities of Itambé and Vitória da Conquista on alert in Bahia – 12/26/2021 – Daily life

The city of Itambé, a municipality in the south of Bahia, announced the rupture of a dam with a high volume of water on Saturday night (25). Through social networks, the warning predicted that a strong flood would hit the region. The dam is located in the district of Iguá, in Vitória da Conquista, a city about 58 kilometers away.

The mayor of Vitória da Conquista, Sheila Lemos, monitored the region to assess the consequences. On the official website, the city hall informed that a task force was organized to inspect the region, mainly on the BR-116, at the height of Vale dos Quatis.

According to the publication, there were no injuries because residents were warned about the risk of the dam breaking. “We took out all the people who were close to the stream and all the measures were taken, and we are ready to give full assistance to the residents. Now, it’s really important to hope that the road doesn’t break and the 116 doesn’t need to be blocked,” said Sheila Lemos.

water volume

The warning about the collapse of the Iguá dam was issued by the city of Itambé because the dam’s stream reaches the rivers that reach the municipality.

Residents were advised to leave their homes near the Verruga river, which had already overflowed at dawn on Saturday (25) and flooded houses.

Until around 3 am on Sunday, there was no information on the injured or missing persons in the region of Itambé. The city hall and the Civil Defense are carrying out a survey of the damage and providing assistance to the displaced families.

Bahia has 19 cities with underwater communities, according to the state government. Several states and the federal government send help to the municipalities, with support bases and rescue teams, in addition to the delivery of blankets and food.