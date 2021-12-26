In a Christmas message with a rare personal tone, Queen Elizabeth pays tribute to Prince Philip

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II paid tribute to her late husband Prince Philip in her traditional Christmas address this Saturday. In her first speech since the death of her 73-year-old partner in April, the monarch recalled that the holiday season “is a time of happiness for many”, but that they can also “be difficult for those who have lost loved ones” .

Broken with the Crown:Harry and Meghan release first photo of Lilibet Diana on Christmas card

In a rare personal speech, the 95-year-old queen said that this year she particularly understands why this period can be complicated, but that she seeks comfort in the legacy and memory of her “dear Philip” and the “warm and affectionate” tributes paid to him. around the world.

“His sense of service, intellectual curiosity, and ability to make any situation amusing were irrepressible,” said the Queen. That mischievous, inquisitive glow was as intense at the end as it was when I first saw him.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Damik Wright, brother of Daunte Wright, commemorates the outcome of the trial of Kimberly Potter, the former Minnesota policewoman who killed black driver Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. She was found guilty by the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA Photo: ADAM BETTCHER / REUTERS Mahouts and their elephants pose for children during Christmas celebrations at Jirasart Witthaya School in Ayutthaya, Thailand Photo: JACK TAYLOR / AFP José Ivanildo da Silva, a Brazilian with a disability, skates through traffic to ask for help for his family and for projects for needy children in Brasília Photo: SERGIO LIMA / AFP Pedestrian walks on the empty central street of La Rambla in Barcelona on the night of December 23 to 24. Spanish Catalonia has imposed a nighttime curfew, closed nightclubs and limited social gatherings to combat a record rise in Covid-19 infections Photo: ANGEL GARCIA / AFP Yemenis inspect damage after Saudi-led coalition’s night air strike in rebel-held capital Huthi Photo: MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP Workers arrange fish in their shop at a fish market in Peshawar Photo: ABDUL MAJEED / AFP

Hours after the message aired, a 19-year-old man allegedly armed was arrested after breaking into Windsor Palace, where the Queen spends the holiday season. According to police, he did not enter any buildings and security procedures were activated immediately.

The speech also comes on the eve of the second anniversary of the Covid-19 pandemic, with the UK in the midst of its fourth wave, caused by the Ômicron variant. Last week, the country recorded for the first time more than 100,000 diagnoses a day, but deaths are still much lower than at other moments of the pandemic: in January, the average number of cases per day reached more than 1,200. Today, he is at 112.

Since March 2020, more than 148,000 Britons have died from complications of the coronavirus and nearly 12 million have been infected.

Elizabeth II was dressed in a red dress, sitting next to a 2007 photograph of her and her husband looking at each other and smiling, an image taken during their diamond wedding, marking their 60th anniversary. He also had the sapphire chrysanthemum brooch he wore during their honeymoon in 1947.

The monarch said that as much as the royal family misses the Duke of Edinburgh, the official title of Philip, he would like the celebrations not to be suspended for his sake. Despite the limitations imposed by Covid, she said, there are still many traditions that can be adopted, such as singing Christmas carols, exchanging gifts and decorating the house — rites that are passed down from generation to generation and are “a source of great happiness”.

“I’m sure someone, somewhere will say that Christmas is a time for kids. It’s true, but only half the story. Perhaps it is more accurate to say that Christmas is able to speak to the children inside all of us – he said. “For me and my family, even with a familiar laugh missing this year, there will be joy at Christmas.

Read too:Prince Charles is caught falling asleep during a ceremony in Barbados that honored Rihanna

The pandemic, however, disrupted the monarch’s plans. For the second year in a row, she spends the holidays at Windsor Palace in west London, not Sandringham, where she traditionally gathers the whole family. As a precaution, the monarch also gave up participating in the Christmas service that usually gathers her relatives, a ceremony that included the participation of Prince Charles and his wife, Camila.

Last week, the monarch canceled a pre-Christmas lunch with her family as a precaution. Elizabeth, who spent a night in a London hospital in October and has canceled events since then, is not expected to appear in public this weekend, but has been visited by relatives such as Charles.

‘Misogynistic’: Prince Harry criticizes term ‘Megxit’ widespread in networks

During her address, the Queen commended her eldest son and Prince William, second in line, for their commitment to combating global warming. At no point in the nine-minute broadcast was there any mention of Prince Harry and Meghan, who broke with the Crown in 2020, or Prince Andrew, who stepped down from his royal duties in 2019 after a controversial BBC interview about his friendship with American businessman Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew said he never saw his friend, who committed suicide in prison while awaiting trial for sex trafficking, act inappropriately. He also denies allegations that he raped one of the girls trafficked by Epstein, a billionaire at the time.

Elizabeth also spoke of her Platinum Jubilee, which begins in February, and will mark her 70th birthday on the throne. She, who is the longest-lived monarch of the British monarchy after surpassing Queen Victoria in 2015, said she hoped that the people would use the opportunity to “give thanks for the social, scientific and cultural changes” over the past seven decades and that it would be a source of hope for the post-pandemic.