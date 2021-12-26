In Um Lugar ao Sol, Rebeca successfully suffers from Cecília and admits to envy: ‘Difficult’ · TV News

Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) will once again suffer from the weight of age in Um Lugar ao Sol. Santiago’s heiress (José de Abreu) ​​will feel replaced by Cecília (Fernanda Marques) when she sees her start a successful career as a model. She will admit to Ilana (Mariana Lima) that she feels a little envious of her own daughter.

In Lícia Manzo’s serial, Bárbara’s sister (Alinne Moraes) has already made it clear several times how much she is bothered by the arrival of 50 years. In addition, she has lost advertising contracts because of her age and has seen jobs become increasingly scarce.

Meanwhile, Cecília became more in demand and will invest in her career in the fashion world. At the this Monday’s chapter (27) , Rebeca will celebrate another birthday and will bring her family together in a party. Bela’s friend (Bruna Martins) will surprise her mother and tell her that she will need to leave the house.

Ilana will then explain that the girl will have signed a one-year contract for a very important campaign for the producer and will need to move. Felipe’s lover (Gabriel Leone) will congratulate her daughter and be happy in front of everyone.

However, when being alone with her best friend, Rebeca will admit that she was upset. “I don’t know which is more difficult: watching your daughter grow up, flapping her wings, or seeing your daughter occupy, all of a sudden, a place that was hers”, she will vent.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

