INSS retirees will have an adjustment in 2022; Check out the new values

As of January 2022, retirees and pensioners of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) will receive their benefits readjusted according to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which is also used to define the increase in the minimum wage .

The basis for defining the values ​​of retirement and pensions in Brazil will be the minimum wage. When it increases, the benefits also increase.

People whose benefit is up to one minimum wage (R$1,100) will have their benefit paid between January 25th and February 7th. Those who receive a higher amount will have their money deposited between the 1st and 7th of February.

Today, the accumulated INPC is rising by 9.36% between the months of January and November 2021. However, the final index will only be made official on January 11, when the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) will release the accumulated INPC until December.

Therefore, the exact amount by which the minimum wage and INSS benefits will be readjusted was not informed. It is estimated that the salary floor will reach R$ 1,210 in 2022, while the ceiling should reach R$ 7,076.93.

With galloping inflation, the current minimum wage has lost its value to the point of being below the 2020 floor. The R$1,100 decided at the beginning of the year is worth around R$1,039 today, whereas last year’s floor was R$1,045 .