Inter plans six “need” signings for next year

Internacional is still negotiating with a coach for 2022, but internally it is already convinced that the squad is in need. Needs that are above the technician and possible choices made by the new commander. The colorada list brings together up to six desired positions in the ball market. The number may increase from departures and possible requests from the new technical committee.

Paulo Sousa, the Portuguese who heads the Polish national team, is the name of the time in the Colorado negotiations to hire a coach.

Inter’s signing list starts on the right flank. With the return of Renzo Saravia to Porto, the club from Rio Grande do Sul has only Heitor as a player for the position. The board is looking for a new option for the role.

On the left flank, Moses has an indefinite future. The club from Rio Grande do Sul has already made arrangements for the player to remain in place, but has not yet implemented the agreement. It is possible that he waives the terms and negotiates with another name to dispute a position with Paulo Victor.

In midfield, a defensive midfielder is one of the priorities. No wonder the board spoke with Felipe Melo, at the time in the final stretch of his contract at Palmeiras.

Finally, the attack is seen as a sector that can receive up to three new names. Two players on the side, to act on the flanks, and another center forward who competes for position with Yuri Alberto — the team’s absolute starter.

So far, Internacional has yet to announce reinforcements. The club, however, guaranteed the permanence of Matheus Cadorini, center forward highlighted in the under-20 team and promoted by Diego Aguirre in the second half of 2021.