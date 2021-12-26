IPCA-15 closes the year 2021 at 10.42%; see how it is charged in proof

Hey guys! This is Professor Danuzio Neto and, today, we are going to talk about a topic of Current Affairs that can be charged in your public examination exam. And stay until the end, because we will also resolve some questions on this subject, ok?

Last week, the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics released the IPCA-15 for the month of December and the end of the year 2021.

It is common for organizing newsstands to cover some questions about the IPCA-15, as it is an index that calculates, in summary, the increase or decrease in product prices in the retail market.

It is through it, for example, that one gets a sense of the population’s cost of living. In addition, it is super important for calculating the IPCA, considered the official inflation index in the country.

Now, watch. The IPCA-15 and IPCA are different from each other. We can quote, for example:

the IPCA-15 acts as a Preview of the IPCA;

of the IPCA; the IPCA-15 is released every 15 days, while the IPCA is released every 8th business day of the month

while the IPCA is released every 8th business day of the month the calculation of the IPCA-15 encompasses families in metropolitan regions, with incomes ranging from 1 to 40 minimum wages.

So, let’s see what the IPCA-15 brought for the month of December and for the end of the year?

ups and downs

According to IBGE, the IPCA-15 was 0.78% in December. The rate corresponded to 0.39 percentage points below November.

As a result, 2021 ends with the accumulated IPCA-15 at 10.42%. The highest accumulated in the year (in December) since 2015.

There are nine groups of products and services surveyed: food and beverages, household items, communication, personal expenses, education, housing, health and personal care, transport and articles of clothing.

From all above, only two no showed an increase: health and personal care; and education.

The most impacted were:

transport

Housing

Food and Drinks

In relation to the regions, all regions showed increases in December. The greatest variation was registered in the metropolitan region of Salvador and the smallest in Belém.

How the IPCA-15 can be charged in a public tender

Let’s solve some recent public tender questions just to get a sense of how this rate can be charged?

(FGV – Funsaúde-2021) The graph below shows the accumulated inflation from January 2020 to July 2021, measured by the IBGE’s IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index).

Source: Dimac/IPEA Conjuncture Group

Based on the graph, analyze the statements below about the increase in the IPCA in the period considered.

I. It rose 9.5%, which means that the average basket of goods, products and services consumed by Brazilians became more expensive, but the increase was varied if one considers the population’s income brackets.

II. It had an increase of almost 10%, precisely during the period in which the country was going through an economic recession due to the pandemic, accentuating the problem of food insecurity.

III. It increased due to the rise in fuel prices, air tickets and electronics, products most affected by the dollar, impacting higher income segments.

What is stated in

A) I, only.

B) I and II only.

C) I and III only.

D) II and III only.

E) I, II and III.

Feedback: letter B

Comment: Note that the question asked you to judge the items as per the chart. At no time does the graph demonstrate what the causes of the increase in inflation were, so alternative III extrapolates the understanding. In addition, the high-income segment was the least affected. Also remember that there are several other factors that may have influenced the increase in the IPCA, as it uses the calculation based on nine areas.

