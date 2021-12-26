iPhone 6s, 6s Plus and SE will not receive iOS 16

Apple recently released iOS 15.2, but now the company is preparing to release iOS 16. The company is planning to release iOS 16, but older phones will not support iOS 16.

In addition to iOS 16, iPadOS 16 is also under development. The iPadOS 16 will no longer support the iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, 5th generation iPad, and 2015 iPad Pro models.

It was previously reported that the iPhone SE and iPhone 6s would not be able to update to iOS 15. However, the update was later released for all devices that were running on iOS 14.

The information revealed by iPhonesoft should be considered with a dash of salt, unless Apple announces that it will discontinue support for iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and other older iPhones.

iPhonesoft’s report also mentioned that iOS 16 would require an A10 chipset to run its system. If we follow this logic, the iPhone 6, 6s and the first generation iPhone SE would not support iOS 16 as they work on iOS9.

Earlier, Apple released iOS 15 for phones ranging from the iPhone 12 released in 2020 to the iPhone 6s in 2015. The first-generation iPhone SE, released in March 2016, also had the update.

It was interesting to see Apple releasing the latest software updates for the iPhone 6 because it had stopped releasing updates for the iPhone 5s after five years. However, some of the key features of iOS 15 were missing from the iPhone 6 and other phones.

Apple recently released the iOS 15.2 update. With the new update, Apple has introduced a multitude of features, including communications security in iMessage, support for Apple Music, and other features. It’s also important that people update to iOS 15.2 because it comes with important bug fixes and security updates for your iPhone.