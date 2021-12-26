is it possible not to receive calls offering payroll?

Recently, some C6 Bank customers complained about the occurrence of payroll loans taken out without authorization. The service in question is that of C6 Consignado, controlled by C6 Bank.

According to reports, retirees would be receiving calls offering the service, but they would have denied. However, the amount ends up being credited to the account, even without a contract or authorization. But what a lot of people don’t know is that there is a way not to receive this type of call. So, to find out more, check out below.

C6 Bank: find out how it is possible not to receive calls offering payroll

First, it is worth saying that the C6 Bank he stated, in a note, that he closed 100,000 contracts in September and that a “very small percentage of this total” registered complaints. The bank also said that it does not do “direct payroll sale” and discards the banking correspondent, a partner in the offer, in any situation of non-compliance.

However, C6 Bank’s complaints continue to occur. To solve the problem, the platform was created do not disturb me, still in the year 2019. With it, it is possible to block calls from telemarketing and also from some financial institutions, including C6 Payroll. Thus, you can request blocking the receipt of calls related to these services.

Finally, you must register through the website and inform the phone number to which you want to block. It is important to highlight that the blocking of C6 Bank does not apply to calls made to the consumer for data confirmation, fraud prevention, charging, among other services. To learn more and request a block, visit the page!

Image: fizkes / Shutterstock.com