Italy passes 50 thousand cases of covid for the 2nd time – 12/25/2021

Italy registered 54,762 cases of covid-19, bringing to 5,622,431 the contagions in the pandemic, reported the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health on Saturday (25). It is the third consecutive day that the country beats its contamination record and the second that surpasses 50,000.

As a result, the moving average of infections over the last seven days continues to rise and reached 36,788 – number 129% higher than that recorded on the same day of the last week.

There were also 144 deaths, bringing to 136,530 the victims of the pandemic. Again, there were revisions in the numbers of the regions: Campania reported that three deaths occurred between 9 and 22 December; Sicily reported that 10 deaths that occurred between December 3 and 23 were added.

The moving average of deaths is also up and reached 141, 61% more than on the same day last week.

The country once again had more than half a million people infected, the so-called active cases. Of the 500,466 infected, 490,503 are in home isolation, 8,892 are under medical observation and 1,071 are in intensive care units (ICUs).

According to the Ministry of Health, Italy carried out nearly one million tests to detect the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, more precisely, 969,752 tests. The positivity rate is 5.6%.

To try to curb the record spread, the Italian government imposed a series of sanitary restrictions, which took effect this Friday (24).

This Saturday, however, an excerpt of the document analyzed by the ministers was released the day before they announced the new measures, in which there is recognition that one of the “critical limits” was surpassed in the country.

“This week, at the national level, the first critical limit of occupation of hospital beds in intensive care was surpassed. New measures must be taken to contain and manage the epidemiological emergency of covid-19 in the regions of Calabria and Friuli Veneza Giulia”, says part of the text.

In the latest bulletin analyzing the pandemic, released by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), there is a reference that the situation is getting worse in 18 of the 20 regions of the country.