Itambé City Hall, in BA, informs dam failure and asks residents to leave houses near river | Bahia

The city of Itambé announced this Saturday night (25) that a dam in the city had broken and that a strong flood should hit areas of the city.

The city government stressed that all residents must evacuate from the vicinity of the Verruga River. The municipal administration was already on alert because the river overflowed at dawn this Saturday and had flooded houses.

Initially, the city registered the collapse of ten houses, but there are no details on whether other properties have collapsed. There is also no record of injuries or missing persons.

Before the announcement of the dam failure, some neighborhoods in Itambé had already registered flooding, such as Agenor Novaes, Centro and Sidney Pereira de Almeida. According to residents, it was the biggest rain in 20 years.

Hundreds of families are homeless and displaced. The Civil Defense and the city hall are on the streets, surveying the damage and providing assistance to the homeless families. People are being sent to a school in the municipality.

According to the city hall, in the last 24 hours it rained 107 mm in Itabuna and the volume of rain in the city has already reached 301.84 mm. The rain caused considerable damage and aggravation of various situations on public roads, such as the destruction of pavements, pavements, blockages in canals, manholes, water outlets, flooding of streets, falling slopes. The force of the water managed to drag a tree down the Cachoeira River.

The rain directly affects the population and at least 300 people are homeless. Through images it is possible to see the flooding on the roads due to the increase in the river’s volume.

Also according to the city of Itabuna, significant losses were recorded for local commerce, with loss of goods and destruction of crops in small properties belonging to rural families, with the interruption of the transport routes for their production, in addition to the interruption of the supply service. water in neighborhoods

The decree mentions the opinion of the Municipal Coordination of Civil Defense and Protection in favor of the declaration of an emergency situation.

According to the decree, “all municipal bodies are authorized to mobilize to act under the direction of the Municipal Coordination for Civil Defense and Protection, in disaster response actions and rehabilitation of the scenario and reconstruction/clearance and summoning volunteers to reinforce disaster response actions and carrying out fundraising campaigns with the community, with the objective of facilitating assistance actions for the population affected by the disaster”.

Governor Rui Costa ordered the installation of a support base in Ilhéus, with the aim of optimizing efforts to help cities that suffer from heavy rains.

The southern and southwestern regions of the state are the most affected by rainfall. In Itororó, the number of homeless reached 200 this Saturday; in Guaratinga, the storms left 600 people homeless and caused the collapse of 58 houses.

According to information from the Superintendence of Civil Defense and Protection (Sudec), 3,788 people were left homeless and needed support from city halls and 10,955 were left homeless (they had to abandon their properties, but did not need shelter) until Friday (24).

Storms also affect other parts of the state: the cities of Ibipeba and João Dourado, in the northern region, have suffered from flooding of roads and houses since Thursday (23). The situation is similar in Salvador, which before the end of December had already registered a volume of rain five times greater than expected for the entire month.

Rui met with mayors, state secretaries, Civil Defense and the Fire Department, to identify and expedite the first actions, mainly recovery of essential services.

The governor also kept in touch with other governors and informed the states that offered assistance. In addition, the minister of citizenship, João Roma, made available the structure of the Federal Government.

“We have 19 cities with several underwater communities. The support base is set up in Ilhéus and is already starting to receive support from the governments of Maranhão, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais, in addition to the Ministry of Citizenship. The priority at this time is to remove all of them. people from risk areas, re-establish services and open roads,” declared Costa.

