Janderson’s deal with Grmio is related to the Corinthians’ debt for Luan, says manager

After a great season at Atlético Goianiense, Janderson was one of the most desired Corinthians athletes in the current ball market. The attacking midfielder has an agreement underway with Grêmio, as reported by my helm.

One of the teams that showed interest in the player was América Mineiro. According to the club-company football coordinator of the Minas Gerais team, Marcus Salum, a proposal was made, but the athlete had already been negotiated with Grêmio.

“They wanted to sell, and we made a proposal to buy part of the pass, but as there was this amount outstanding between Corinthians and Grêmio, it was a convenience for the clubs to get right. That was a contract I would have liked to make, but I couldn’t” , revealed to the Supersports.

Also according to Salum, the player went to Grêmio because of Corinthians’ debt to Luan. According to the director of América Mineiro, the team from Rio Grande do Sul reduced part of the money it had to receive from Luan with a slice of Janderson’s rights.

“Janderson has already gone to Grêmio. We were interested, but Grêmio had a credit to receive from Corinthians regarding Luan. The two clubs ended up composing, in this debt, part of Janderson’s pass. It was a shame, because we arrived at make a proposal. We even agreed with the player’s manager, and we had practically closed it, but we were unable to resolve the matter with Corinthians,” concluded Marcus Salum.

See more at: Janderson and Loan Players.