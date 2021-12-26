John Paul I, who died after a month as pope, will be beatified next year

Pope John Paul I will be beatified in a ceremony in St. Peter’s Square, scheduled to take place on September 4 of next year. Last October 13, the Holy See recognized a miracle attributed to the pontiff. The announcement was made by the Vatican this Friday, December 24th.

Table of Contents About the subject Subscribe THE PEOPLE+

the pope of smiles Tags

About the subject

Albino Luciani, Pope John Paul I, commanded the Catholic Church from 26 August to 28 September 1978, one of the smallest pontificates in history. The miracle recognized by the Holy See was the cure of an 11-year-old girl, who was suffering from “severe and acute inflammatory encephalopathy, refractory epilepsy and septic shock”, which allegedly occurred in Buenos Aires, capital of Argentina, on 23 February July 2011.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

According to the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, the child’s clinical condition was “very serious and characterized by several daily epileptic crises and a septic picture of bronchopneumonia”. The “33-day pope”, as Paul I became known, will be the sixth pontiff who governed the Catholic Church in the 20th century to be beatified, according to a statement by the vice-postulator of the cause Stefania Falasca to the Avvenire newspaper.

Before John Paul I, the Catholic Church beatified Popes Pius X (1903-1914), John XXIII (1958-1963), Paul VI (1963-1978) and John Paul II (1978-2005). According to current canon legislation, it will be necessary to wait for the result of another “Super Miro” (about the miracle) process after the beatification before John Paul I canonized.

the pope of smiles

Albino Luciani was born in the city of Canale d’Agordo, northern Italy, on October 17, 1912. Coming from a humble family, the cleric occupied the throne of Saint Peter for 33 days.

Because of his charismatic manner, Luciani was known as the “Pope of smiles”. He was the first pontiff to adopt a double name, in honor of his two predecessors, John XXIII and Paul VI, both already canonized by the Catholic Church.

Albino Luciani died at age 65, on September 28, 1978, after suffering a massive heart attack. According to canon law, for someone to be beatified and then become a saint, at least two miracles must be proven.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags