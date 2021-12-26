Jorge Jesus cancels training, and cast goes to third day off on the eve of derby – Flamengo

Benfica’s team hasn’t trained since the loss to Porto, last Thursday (23), and a new setback could lead to Mister’s resignation

Flamengo is monitoring Jorge Jesus’ situation closely, as it treats the coach as a priority. Amid the pressure on Benfica, Mister, as he is affectionately called by the Nation, gave another day off to the Benfica squad, canceling the training this Sunday (26).

After losing 3-0 to Porto, on Thursday (23), a result that led to the elimination of Benfica in the Portuguese Cup, Jorge Jesus had given the squad two days off. However, the coach decided to give another 24 hours of rest to the team, scheduling the re-presentation for Monday (27).

Thus, Jorge Jesus will command only three training sessions until the match against Porto, on Thursday (30), for the Portuguese Championship. In case of another defeat, especially due to an elastic scoreboard, the resignation of Mister is seen as something certain to happen. Therefore, the confrontation took on the air of ‘decision‘.

It’s important to note that Porto, unlike Benfica, will play again this Sunday (26) to start preparing for the derby. Flamengo, in turn, monitors the situation, as they hope to hire the new coach until the beginning of January. Therefore, it awaits the clash between the Portuguese teams, which could result in the departure of Jorge Jesus.