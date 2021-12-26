Juliette gets ‘hardest to handle’ title at Anitta’s party | People

Paula Teodoro Anitta and Juliette enjoy socializing together and ex-BBB earns the title ‘Hardest to handle’

The end of the year knocking on the door and several get-togethers are taking place. The singer Anitta shared on her social networks the party held by her, with relatives and close friends, calling it ‘firm party’.

After a season of events and parties in which it was present in the US, Anitta is back in Brazil. The party was attended by the singer’s friend, artist Juliette, winner of BBB-21.

In Instagram stories, the two appear smiling and excited at the party. In one of the stories, the singer jokes about doing a poll: “It’s the company’s end-of-the-year get-together and the poll to be done is who is more difficult to deal with: Anitta or Juliette?”. The response from the guests was: Juliette. “Only because it’s younger,” said Renan Machado, Anitta’s brother. On the same day, after the get-together party, Anitta and Juliette were at another party, only now, on Girls’ Night, check out:

Pocah, Anitta, Rebecca and Juliette enjoyed a ballad in Rio after their get-together. The party was so good that Pocah joked that Anitta didn’t remember the lyrics.

In the same video, Anitta mentions the name of one of the songs and goes back to dancing again. Juliette and Anitta have been pretty close for a while now, from going to the movies together to parties. Anitta said in an interview with the Music Observatory website:

“Juliette fascinates me on several levels. Firstly, because of the person who showed herself to be at the BBB, always true to her feelings. Furthermore, I admire her for the phenomenon she has become, a success that I loved to watch (…)”