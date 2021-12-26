Kate Middleton surprises and plays the piano on Christmas special: “She’s an amazing musician”; watch

Kate Middleton revealed a talent unknown to many when participating in the Christmas special “Royal Carols: Together At Christmas”, released this Friday (24), on YouTube. The event paid tribute to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The Duchess of Cambridge surprised by taking the stage with the Scottish singer Tom Walker, to play the piano.

The song chosen by the duo was “For Those Who Can’t Be Here”, an unprecedented composition by Walker about a man who lost his grandfather during the pandemic. The presentation was recorded on December 8th and, in an interview with the Mirror newspaper, the singer praised Kate. “She is adorable, very peaceful. It looks very affordable and just adorable”, declared.

Continues after Advertising

Upon publication, the artist revealed that Middleton was “quite nervous” during secret rehearsals held at Westminster Abbey in London. “She was so nice. I think the first rehearsal we did she was very nervous because she hadn’t played with another musician in a long time.”, he remembered. Another challenge for the Duchess was to adapt to a piano different from the one she is used to playing at home: “It was completely different from her, so she was trying to get used to it”.

Kate and Tom recently met during a charity event where he performed the song “Leave A Light On”. William’s wife was delighted with what she heard and invited the Scotsman to join the Christmas special. “I said, ‘Absolutely no problem but actually I wrote a Christmas song this year that no one has heard yet. Why don’t you listen? It may be more suitable for the presentation’”, recalled the singer.

The Duchess did so and soon fell in love with music, showing interest in playing the piano with Walker. “We arranged a rehearsal together. It was very, very secret. That was a few weeks ago. She nailed it and I was really surprised at how great she was at keeping up with the melody because she had to start the song and lead it. She is an amazing musician! It was crazy”, he finished.

Watch the performance video: