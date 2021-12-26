Kayke raves praise to basemates and elects three as ‘ready’ for the pro

Champion of the Sub-17 Paulista Championship, Kayke Ferrari tore up praise for his teammates in an interview with My Timon. The player also insisted on praising coach Gustavo Almeida.

Two of the most praised by the author of the first goal in the final against Palmeiras were Guilherme Biro and Felipe Augusto. With passages for the professional team in 2021, the athletes demonstrated a lot of experience in the Under-17 team.

“It helps a lot in their growth, they went up there and gained a lot of experience. They have this spirit of confidence, they help a lot with their leadership,” said the player.

In addition, when talking about the current crop of the Under-17 team, which includes players born in 2004, 2005 and 2006, Kayke named three athletes as “most ready” to move up to the professional.

“I think the ones most ready for the professional are Biro, 2004, Breno Bidon, who is great for me in 2005, and Pedro, who is unusual, 06, he’s different, absurd. I’m a big fan of his, he has a lot of quality and strength too. I’m a big fan of his,” revealed the player.

Who was also exalted by Kayke was Gustavo Almeida. Champion coach of Paulistão Under-17 this season, he was treated as “very serious” by Kayke.

“He is an excellent professional, great coach. He helped me a lot in my evolution, very serious, very focused and trains a lot, he likes training a lot. He helped us a lot”, he commented.

During Corinthians’ preparation for the final, the backstage at the base of the club was boiling. Some exchanges took place, but Kayke ensured that none of this affected the team, despite the annoyance.

“We are upset by some departures they had, but we were 100% focused on the games we had and we didn’t let it affect us. We didn’t think about it, but we were upset,” he concluded.

See the full interview here

See more at: Corinthians Base.