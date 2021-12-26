Kemba Makes History, Knicks Win NBA Christmas Quiet | nba

Kemba Walker made history for the New York Knicks. The athlete was the first player in franchise history to score a triple-double in the NBA Christmas round. In addition to the mark, the Knicks were presented with a quiet victory over the Atlanta Hawks 101-87.

1 of 1 Kemba Walker in action for the Knicks — Photo: Elsa/Getty Images Kemba Walker in action for the Knicks — Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Kemba’s double triple had the sum of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists. Besides Walker, New York had another big star in the match: Julius Randle had a great game with 25 points, 12 rebounds and 3 assists. Randle had six three-point balls in the game.

On the Hawks side, Delon Wright and John Collins were the team’s goalkeepers with 20 points each. Together the athletes scored nearly 50% of Atlanta’s points. Remember that the main star of the team, Trae Young, is away due to health protocols.

Another person who drew attention was Bogdan Bogdanovic. In statistics, the Serb was not as effective with 8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists, but he had a good participation with almost 36 minutes on court. Bogdanovic is still returning to the court after a few games sidelined through injury.

The Knicks led the match from end to end. The Atlanta team could not even draw the match at any time. The Knicks had a 21-point lead in the last period. The New York team knew how to manage a large advantage throughout the game.

The victory makes the Knicks reach the mark of 14 wins and 18 losses. The New York team occupies the 12th position in the East. The Hawks are in 10th place in the conference with 15 wins and 16 losses.