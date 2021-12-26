Lara has sex with ex, relives trauma and bursts into tears

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Lara (Andréia Horta) and Christian (Cauã Reymond) will let their passion speak louder. In the next chapters of the telenovela, which is shown on Globo, the former couple has sex, but the experience will not be good for the cook. The brunette, who doesn’t even imagine that Renato is, in fact, the ex-boyfriend she thinks is dead, will have an unexpected reaction after sexual intercourse. as you relive a trauma from your past and burst into tears.

In the coming weeks of Um Lugar ao Sol, Christian/Renato and Lara get closer and closer. Their relationship ends the girl’s marriage to Mateus (Danton Mello), who is jealous of the handsome executive. Even with the end of the union, Noca’s granddaughter (Marieta Severo) tries not to get involved with the new affair, but ends up falling into temptation.

Delivering his marriage to Barbara (Alinne Moraes), Christian takes Lara to bed. What he doesn’t count on is the girl’s surprising reaction after sex: she bursts into tears after a night of pleasure with her lover. “What’s wrong?”, the boy will ask. “It’s just that… It’s difficult for me because a lot comes back”, she justifies.

Christian will try to be understanding with Lara. “I imagine, but do you promise that we won’t give up?”, proposes Barbara’s husband. “Promise. Of course not, it’s just that I feel guilty, I think”, will say Mateus’s ex-wife. She then assumes that the reason for her guilt is the love she still has for the supposed deceased.

“I know that wherever he is, he wants the best of me, he wants me to move on, but… It’s not rational,” explains Lara. “Precisely. It is not rational to give up what we have just lived together. This here speaks more than anything. It’s our connection that’s saying,” argues Christian, maintaining the sham of his identity.

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Noca is spotted covering up an affair between Christian and Lara

In the next few chapters of Um Lugar ao Sol, Nora will be spotted covering up the affair between Christian and Lara. The old woman advises her granddaughter not to tell Mateus anything about her encounters with Barbara’s husband. Still living with the girl from Minas Gerais, the shoemaker arrives just when the two are talking and demands satisfaction from the woman.

The cook’s approach to Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) happens because of the restaurant she opened with her grandmother. The establishment will be a success and the imposter takes advantage of the fact to be close to the ex-fiancée. With the partnership, the girl from Minas Gerais and her son-in-law from Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will always be talking.

Smart, Noca fears that Mateus’ wife will end up falling in love with the deceased’s supposed brother. Then she gives Lara a call. In the conversation, the elderly woman suggests that Christian’s widow does not say anything to Matthew to avoid a crisis in the marriage. But the shoemaker hears the two in a whisper and presses the woman about the matter.