last week of the year must have definition on Luxa and director

Ronaldo’s arrival at Cruzeiro’s football team has led to arrivals and departures at the club. Recently, the Phenomenon chose not to continue the work of Alexandre Mattos, who would be introduced as football director at Raposa in January. The permanence of Luxembourg is another agenda that needs to be defined. The coach had renewed his contract to continue next season, but continuity is not guaranteed either.

Initially, there was an expectation that Paulo André could assume the role of Mattos. However, the manager will act on another front, opening the way for another professional to reach this position. The most highly regarded is Alexandre Bird. The director’s last two jobs were at São Paulo and Vasco. The definition should take place in the next few days.

Regarding Luxembourg, the lack of definition bothered the coach. Last Friday, Luxa released a statement in which she expressed dissatisfaction with the exposure that is being generated around her situation at the club.

“The decision has to be respected. Ronaldo was the one who bought Cruzeiro, he knows how to manage it. I just think that the exposure of a professional who has been in the market for so many years, that people know what he can deliver and what he cannot deliver, is unnecessary. deliver. And this evaluation, this research, whether it stays or not, if you’re going to evaluate the work, it only exposes the work of both sides. Any decision that is taken must be respected. From the heart, whatever is done, it will be accepted,” said the technician on his YouTube channel.

Cruzeiro has already started the transition from the old to the new management. A committee will work for the next 120 days under the command of Gabriel Lima, who will lead the transition and be responsible for the diagnosis and strategic business and operational planning, and Paulo André – director of sports strategy at Real Valladolid, who will be responsible for the diagnosis and strategic football planning.