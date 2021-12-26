LeBron strongly defends Westbrook after the Lakers defeat the Nets

nba_lebron_defends_strongly_westbrook_apos_defeat_do_lakers_for_the_nets

When the NBA scheduled the Lakers-Nets clash for the Christmas round, the idea was to put LeBron, Davis and Westbrook up against Durant, Harden and Irving in a star-studded game.

Due to a knee injury at Davis and league health protocols leaving out Durant and Irving, half of those stars were off court in Saturday’s 122-115 win.

Despite having two of those stars compared to just one for the Nets, the Lakers still ended up suffering their fifth straight loss of the season, now with a 16-18 campaign and dropping to eighth in the Western Conference. And while Westbrook’s nine-time All-Star résumé and former league MVP warrants a mention of LeBron, who set his season record with 39 points, and Harden, who had a triple-double with 36 points, Westbrook’s performance was below what everyone expected.

The point guard hit only 4 of his 20 shots, ending the game with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists with five fouls and three turnovers.

Westbrook left the Crypto Arena without speaking to the press, but LeBron spoke on his behalf and focused on what the veteran did well rather than highlighting the problems of his performance.

LeBron brushed aside the 16 wrong shots – including going zero in the last period, which ended up being marred by a lost dunk that ended in a stump of the hoop with 26 seconds left that would leave the Lakers a point behind the Nets – to qualify the game for the your companion as “a low-performing night.”

Instead, LeBron praised Westbrook’s “spectacular” decision that took him to double-digit totals in assists (11), and pointed out how five of the player’s rebounds came from the attack table, which meant more scoring chances for the Lakers.

“He gave us extra possessions, he gave us a series of balls around the hoop, which I know he can’t stand to miss a shot either,” said LeBron. “But as far as your effort goes, if a guy plays hard, if a guy leaves everything on the court, I don’t have a problem with that.”

Lakers caretaker coach David Fizdale, replacing Frank Vogel while he’s at protocols, said Westbrook’s expectations of himself this season back in Los Angeles had led him to press his game.

“A big part of it is that he wants to do too much,” Fizdale said. “I mean, you can see him, everybody sees it. He wants so much more. And I know it’s hard for him when it doesn’t work. And I know he cares like crazy.

“I just want him to take this much pressure off of himself, keep attacking, keep playing the way we know he can.”

There is value in the fact that Westbrook has played in all 34 games for the Lakers, while LeBron has lost 12 and Davis has lost seven and is likely to be out for at least another month as he recovers from a sprained left knee.

There was a big contrast in Westbrook’s production compared to LeBron’s on Saturday. In the 37 minutes that Westbrook played, the Lakers were defeated by 23 points. Meanwhile, the Lakers had a 9-point lead in the 40 minutes LeBron was on court.

Fizdale, who was the Miami Heat’s assistant coach when LeBron helped lead the franchise to two NBA championships and four consecutive finals appearances, lamented not being able to capitalize on LeBron’s strong play.

“I’m bummed because he’s giving me an incredible effort,” said Fizdale of LeBron, who has now scored 30 points or more in four straight games and 10 of the last 14 for the Lakers. with that effort, and I hate that it’s wasted in defeat. Simply spectacular. And I hate that it’s wasted in defeat.

The Lakers will now have Sunday and Monday off before hitting the road to face the Houston Rockets on Tuesday.

