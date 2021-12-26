Letter from the Pope to the spouses: Jesus is present in the boat of marriage

“Today Jesus is also present in the marriage boat, watching over the spouses and children who, only in this way, will be able to live in peace, overcome disagreements and find a solution to their many problems”, writes the Pope in the letter addressed to spouses throughout the world. world.

Manoel Tavares – Vatican City

This Sunday, December 26, Feast of the Holy Family of Nazareth, the Holy Father sends a Letter to all the families of the world, on the occasion of the “Year of the Family Amoris Laetitia”, which began on March 19, 2021.

On that date the Church celebrated five years of the publication of the Apostolic Exhortation “Amoris Laetitia” about the beauty and joy of family love. That same day, Pope Francis inaugurated the “Year of the Family”, which will conclude on June 26, 2022, on the occasion of the 10th World Meeting of Families in Rome.

conjugal love

In his Letter to Spouses throughout the world, the Pope expresses his esteem and closeness, especially in this very special period in which we live. In fact, he says that “he always remembers the families in his prayers, especially during this pandemic, which put everyone to a hard test, in particular the most vulnerable”. This was and remains a time of uncertainty, loneliness, loss of loved ones.

As Abraham left his land, the spouses must also set out on the journey, in the company of God, obedient to the divine call to conjugal love and personal donation. Engagement is already a way out of the land itself, as it seeks a path for two from the couple, which culminates in marriage.

To children and lay people

The Pope draws the attention of spouses to their children, especially the youngest ones, to whom they must give an example and witness of living and faithful love. Young people perceive the love of Christ present in the love of their parents. Children are a gift and change family history; they thirst for love, trust and security. Spouses educate their children, but they also educate them. To educate is to accompany the growth process of your children, whether in the educational or spiritual spheres.

Here, Francis speaks of the identity and mission of lay people in the Church and society, in work and in the family, in the parish and diocesan community, according to their charisms and vocations; urges spouses to collaborate in the ecclesial sphere, in particular in the Pastoral Care of the Family, in the protection of domestic churches, since the family is the fundamental cell of society!

matrimonial vocation

Marriage has the mission of guiding an unstable but safe boat, through the sacraments, in a sea, often in a squall. But, as with the disciples at the Sea of ​​Galilee, the Master was present and the waters calmed. Today, Jesus is also present in the marriage boat, watching over the spouses and children who, only in this way, will be able to live in peace, overcome disagreements and find a solution to their many problems.

The fragility and impotence of spouses find their anchor in the Lord’s hands. In a storm, the apostles were able to recognize Jesus’ kingship and divinity and learn to trust him.

pandemic time

In the light of these reflections, the Pope recalls some familiar situations in this time of pandemic: coexistence, dialogue, concerns, acceptance, understanding, holding hands, praying together; expresses her closeness and affection to the spouses who have come to a break, through misunderstandings and arguments. He asks them not to forget forgiveness, which heals all wounds. Human love is fragile and needs the faithful love of Jesus with which to build the “house on rock”.

At the conclusion of his Letter, the Holy Father speaks in a special way to young people preparing for marriage, inviting them to follow the example of Saint Joseph, to maintain their trust in divine Providence and not hesitate to seek help in their families, Church and parish. He also addresses a special greeting to grandparents and elderly people, who, in the period of isolation, suffered the most from not being able to see their grandchildren and children. The family cannot do without grandparents, because they are the living memory of humanity.

At the end of his Letter, the Holy Father invokes the protection of Saint Joseph in this Year dedicated to him, and of Our Lady, so that they accompany married life. And he concludes: “Spouses, do not let your joy and hope be robbed of you, but live intensely your matrimonial vocation and the mission that Jesus has entrusted to you, persevering in prayer and in the “breaking of bread”.