Lulli is the most adult film in Larissa Manoela’s career

Larissa Manoela grew up! She grew up in the public eye and turns 21 in two days, or —as she herself said— is close to the “world’s adulthood”. Don’t be fooled by the cute name. In “Lulli”, a film that opens today on Netflix, she plays her most adult character in her career,

10 days for adulthood worldwide. That’s about it! ? LARISSA MANOELA (@larimanoela) December 18, 2021

The romantic comedy scripted by Thalita Rebouças, famous for teenage literature, focuses on a frantic medical student who begins to rethink her life after being shocked and reading people’s thoughts. Despite the cute premise and being a light movie, “Lulli” shows some facets of the actress that we hadn’t seen before.

It is in this film, for example, that Larissa Manoela performs her first sex scene. It’s a quiet, romantic scene that shows almost nothing, but for those who have followed the actress since “Carousel” you can trigger that trigger of running to Google and searching her age.

Larissa Manoela makes a romantic partner with Vinicius Redd in ‘Lulli’ Image: Suzanna Tierie/Netflix

Lulli is also full of responsibilities like helping Mom around the house, dealing with patients of all kinds at the university hospital, and living in a relationship with a guy who has a complicated family and little trust. Larissa Manoela’s character has many questions and concerns from adult life, leaving behind the teenage plots in her previous films.

In a recent interview with Splash, Larissa told how she naturally deals with this evolution of her characters.

“I’m already on my way to this more mature universe because I’m growing up, but at the same time bringing something light, bringing a very important theme which is about listening to people. About being more empathetic and having to breathe and give space for people to talk too. “

Also hired by Globo, she is preparing to debut the period soap opera “Além do Tempo” in 2022. Coming to Netflix in the final stretch of the year, “Lulli” should be marked as a watershed job between teenage Larissa and now , finally, adult.