Magazine Luiza’s Board of Directors approves the issue of R$ 2 billion in debentures – Money Times

The Board of Directors of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) approved the proposal to issue R$ 2 billion in debentures.

This will be the eleventh series of issues. The information is contained in the minutes of the board released this Friday, 24, in Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM).

2 million debentures will be issued, with a nominal value of R$ 1 thousand. All will be registered and book-entry, in a single series, of the kind with floating guarantee, not convertible into actions.

They will be subject to public distribution, with restricted efforts, pursuant to CVM Instruction 476.

The debentures will be valid for 1,826 days from the issue date, set at December 23, 2021.

In other words, they will expire on December 23, 2026. Repayment will take place in two installments, one in December 2025 and the other in the same month of 2026.

The unit face value will not be monetarily updated.

At debentures will yield compensatory interest, calculated from the first payment date, equivalent to 100% of the accumulated variation of the daily average rates of the DI – Interbank Deposits – of one day, over extra group, expressed as a percentage per year, based on 252 business days ( DI rate), exponentially increased by a surcharge of 1.25% per year.