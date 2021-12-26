Magazine ranks the best technicians in the world; Tite is the 35th

The English magazine ‘FourFourTwo’ released, last Thursday (23), the list of the 50 best coaches in the world in 2021. The coach of the Brazilian team, Tite, appears in 35th position.

The text used by the publication to describe the year of coach Tite says: “Brazil coach turned 60 this year, inaugurated a generation of stars in the Seleção and reached the Copa América final – his team will be among the favorites for the Copa do World next year and he’s still a shrewd international coach, able to find harmony among Brazil’s samba stars.”

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola is leading the ranking. Followed by Thomas Tuchel, champion of the last Champions League with Chelsea, in 2nd, and Jürgen Klopp, from Liverpool, was 3rd.

The criteria used by the magazine to rank the coaches were: their ability and how much their team achieved throughout the year with the resources they had at their disposal.

Check out how the Top 10 turned out:

1st – Pep Guardiola (Manchester City)

2nd – Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea)

3rd – Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

4th – Antonio Conte (Tottenham)

5th – Hans-Dieter Flick (Germany/Bayern Munich National Team)

6th – Roberto Mancini (Italy Team)

7th – Diego Simeone (Atlético de Madrid)

8th – Julian Nagelsmann (Bayern Munich)

9th – Gareth Southgate (England National Team)

10th – Mauricio Pochettino (PSG)