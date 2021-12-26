Maju Coutinho wins new Globo promotion and will present Carnaval 2022· TV News

Presenter of Fantástico since last month, when Tadeu Schmidt switched from the electronic magazine to Big Brother Brasil, journalist Maju Coutinho won another promotion on Globo. The 43-year-old anchor will take over the transmissions of the Carnival samba school parades on the station.

The information was provided by columnist Ancelmo Gois, from the newspaper O Globo, this Saturday (25). Details, however, have yet to be confirmed. What is known is that Fátima Bernardes asked to leave the presentation of Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, and the tendency is for Maju to replace the head of the Meeting.

With that, the ex-Jornal Hoje tends to accompany the narrator Luís Roberto. In São Paulo, the command should continue with Chico Pinheiro and Michelle Barros, a duo that formed in 2020 after the departure of Monalisa Perrone from Globo for CNN Brasil. THE TV news he sought out Globo, but still has not received an answer.

It is not the first time that Maju Coutinho has worked directly at Carnaval. Between 2009 and 2013, when she was a journalist for the audience leader’s journalism in São Paulo, she participated with great prominence in the broadcasts of samba schools in the city of São Paulo.

Globo will only show the parades of samba schools in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro in its Carnival schedule, between the end of February and beginning of March 2022. The association’s leagues ensure that they will set up a protocol for the realization of the event, with something similar to what happens in football: the public only enters vaccinated and with a negative test against Covid-19.

The station’s management is already making preparations. Last Thursday (23), director JB de Oliveira, Boninho, met with representatives of Liesa (Independent League of Samba Schools in Rio). He, who takes care of the artistic part of the broadcast, showed the meeting on Instagram.