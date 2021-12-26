Man who caused an accident with Camaro is arrested in Ribeirão das Neves – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Edson Costa/Itatiaia Camaro was completely destroyed in the accident.

The Civil Police ratified the arrest in the act of the man who was driving while intoxicated and caused an accident involving seven cars, including a Camaro, on Saturday afternoon (25), in the Veneza neighborhood, in Ribeirão das Neves, Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte.

According to the Civil Police, the driver was sent to the prison system, where he will be at the disposal of the Court, after having refused to take the breathalyzer test, but informed that he had drunk alcohol before taking the wheel.

about the case

The man driving the Chevette, drunk, hit the Camaro. With the impact, the driver of the luxury vehicle lost consciousness and ended up putting his foot on the accelerator, colliding with the other cars.

In all, eight people were injured, four of which did not need medical attention.

The Fire Department reported that there was a fuel leak at the site and highlighted the risk of explosion.

Vehicle batteries were disconnected and sawdust was applied to the road to prevent further accidents.

The Military Police (PM) was also called for the occurrence.