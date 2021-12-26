Marieta Severo: I didn’t make soap operas during the dictatorship in solidarity with Chico Buarque; see video

The actress Severus Marieta spoke, on the program High hours, in the early hours of this Sunday (26), who spent ten years without making soap operas in the 60s and 70s, during the period of military dictatorship, as her husband at the time, the singer-songwriter Chico Buarque, was censored and could not appear on television.

“That was a long time ago, it was during the dictatorship, this terrible time that we hope nothing similar, similar, and there was censorship, there was an impossibility for Chico to appear on television and I thought it wasn’t fair for me to be present him being censored. So that was the only reason, because I started on television”, he justified.

‘Unbearable to live without democracy’

Marieta also said that: “I left Brazil with Chico in January 1969 to stay for 20 days and come back, but then there was the whole story, Caetano was arrested, Gil was arrested, we received a lot of message that if Chico returned he would be arrested , so I had a big belly, then we said: ‘we are not going back’ and then Silvinha was born in Italy because of that”. The actress remembers that “we were there for over a year, but because of this dark period that some people claim back, but I, with my experience of having gone through all these periods, I say there’s nothing worse, it’s unbearable for you not having freedom, it is unbearable for you to live without democracy”, he concluded.