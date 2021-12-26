Marília Mendonça’s mother and son celebrate the 1st Christmas after the singer’s death | celebrities



Mother of Marília Mendonça, Ruth Moreira poses with the singer’s son, Leo, and her husbandReproduction/Instagram

Rio – Marília Mendonça’s mother, Ruth Moreira, used her social networks, this Saturday (25), to share a photo in which she appears smiling beside her grandson, Leo, 2 years old, and her husband, Deyvid Fabrício. In an Instagram post, the matriarch shared a quick reflection on the first Christmas she celebrates after the singer’s death, victim of a plane accident, at age 26, in November this year.

“Look how beautiful we are smiling. I wish you all smiles too”, wrote Mrs Ruth in the caption of the publication. In the comments, fans and friends melted by the click on family: “Lots of love to you this Christmas”, declared a netizen. “You guys are beautiful,” praised another. Singer Murilo Huff, Leo’s father and Marília’s ex-boyfriend, also made a point of commenting on the post: “Amo”, he wrote, adding heartfelt emojis.

Gustavo Mendonça, Marília’s brother, spoke with the DAY about how his family’s year-end festivities will be after the sertaneja’s early death. “This end of year will be very different. The celebrations and family gatherings will not be the same, but we are trying to stay strong and live life as my sister has always led, with great joy, strength and love. That’s how she would like it. to see everything,” he said.