Marília Mendonça’s mother and son celebrate the 1st Christmas after the singer’s death | celebrities

Mother of Marília Mendonça, Ruth Moreira poses with the singer’s son, Leo, and her husbandReproduction/Instagram
Published 12/25/2021 18:53
Rio – Marília Mendonça’s mother, Ruth Moreira, used her social networks, this Saturday (25), to share a photo in which she appears smiling beside her grandson, Leo, 2 years old, and her husband, Deyvid Fabrício. In an Instagram post, the matriarch shared a quick reflection on the first Christmas she celebrates after the singer’s death, victim of a plane accident, at age 26, in November this year.
“Look how beautiful we are smiling. I wish you all smiles too”, wrote Mrs Ruth in the caption of the publication. In the comments, fans and friends melted by the click on family: “Lots of love to you this Christmas”, declared a netizen. “You guys are beautiful,” praised another. Singer Murilo Huff, Leo’s father and Marília’s ex-boyfriend, also made a point of commenting on the post: “Amo”, he wrote, adding heartfelt emojis.