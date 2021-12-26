Marinho rebuts Gabigol’s sister after she says that ‘Santista doesn’t come out tidy’: ‘I love this corner’ | Santos and Region

The player Marinho, forward of Santos Futebol Clube, made a post on social networks, countering the sister of fellow player Gabigol, the influencer Dhiovanna Barbosa, who caused controversy on the web by saying that “Santista doesn’t come out tidy”. Marinho posted this Sunday morning (26), saying that he woke up “thinking how cool this city is” (see the print of the publication below).

In the post made by the attacker in his Instagram stories, he says that in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, there are simple people who wear flip-flops and beach shorts, which is normal for a city with a beach. “I am becoming more and more a citizen of Santos, in a city that has a welcoming people, and so here is my record of saying that I love this place”, he wrote.

2 out of 4 Player Marinho hits Gabigol’s sister and praises residents of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Player Marinho counters Gabigol’s sister and praises residents of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Influencer Dhiovanna Barbosa caused controversy on the web when she said on social networks that “Santista doesn’t come out tidy” last week. After the statement, she went back to her Instagram profile stories to apologize to the residents of Santos.

In the video, the 20-year-old girl appears saying that the people in the city are “loose”. The publication was not well received, and it was widely criticized by netizens for the way she referred to residents.

3 of 4 Dhiovanna Barbosa apologizes on the web after publishing stories that generated controversy — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media Dhiovanna Barbosa apologizes on the web after publishing stories that generated controversy — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks

“People don’t go out so dressed up, so I’m always very dressed up, and people, like, more good, you know? In flip flops, dropped, or with the clothes they wore like seven times in a row in the same hangout,” he said .

After the controversy, she recorded new stories, in the late afternoon of this Friday (24), to apologize. Dhiovanna said she was making the new posts not because she was upset about the backlash, but because a fan of hers had begged her to talk to followers and explain what happened.

“Because I know I didn’t mean anything in the mean. So I’m doing it here for my fans, who are trying to help me,” explained the influencer. Then, she says that many were offended, but that at no time did she mean that “people are poor”.

“I expressed myself wrongly, really. I wanted to say that, as I’m from Santos, and here it’s on the coast, people wear more flip-flops, shorts, people don’t dress up, for example, like in São Paulo,” said the young. She even says in the post that hate cannot be resolved with hate, and that she was attacked for her words.

“There are a lot of people cursing me. I’m coming here to apologize, I didn’t want to express myself that way. I won’t talk about it anymore,” he concluded.

4 of 4 Dhiovanna Barbosa apologizes on the web after publishing stories that generated controversy — Photo: Reproduction/Social Media Dhiovanna Barbosa apologizes on the web after publishing stories that generated controversy — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks