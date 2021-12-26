Mario Pineida goes to Rio de Janeiro to take exams and sign with Fluminense | Rio de Janeiro

Fluminense is very close to announcing another signing for 2022. Ecuadorian left-back Mario Pineida, from Barcelona de Guayaquil and the Ecuadorian team, left for Brazil this Sunday and is scheduled to arrive early this Monday.

In Rio de Janeiro, the 29-year-old player, who belongs to the Ecuadorian club, will undergo exams and, if approved, will sign on a loan with a fixed purchase option with the Tricolor until the end of the season. With an agreement between the parties since the beginning of the month, the expectation is that Pineida will be officially announced between Monday and Tuesday.

Pineida will return to Ecuador on Wednesday to spend New Year’s Eve in his homeland and then return to Brazil permanently on January 9 to perform at Fluminense the following day.

The Ecuadorian arrives on a loan at no additional cost. Right-handed, he played at left-back in recent seasons, but he can also play on the right.

This will be the first time that Pineida will perform outside Ecuador. The 29-year-old full-back started his career at Independiente del Valle and, since 2016, has played for Barcelona de Guayaquil. In all, he played 165 games for the club and scored three goals, one this year.

With the status of team holder, he played against Fluminense in the round-trip matches of the quarter-finals of the Libertadores, a phase, including the match in which Tricolor ended up being eliminated from the competition.

Pineida will be the third reinforcement confirmed by Fluminense for 2022. In addition to him, Tricolor has already agreed the signings of defensive midfielder Felipe Melo and forward Willian Bigode.

