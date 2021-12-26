Marko doesn’t believe Hamilton will retire

Lewis Hamilton suffered a painful defeat in the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi, when he was overtaken by Max Verstappen on the final lap. Reportedly, the Brit does not know if he wants to continue in Formula 1 next season, but according to Helmut Marko there is no misunderstanding.

The Red Bull Racing advisor wasn’t always positive about Hamilton last season, but in an interview with the German website Sport1.de he shows respect for the Mercedes driver. Due to the high level of performance that Hamilton has demonstrated this season, Marko cannot imagine that Hamilton would stop racing.

“Lewis will do everything to win the eighth title,” says Marko confidently. That’s how the former Formula 1 driver saw Hamilton fight Verstappen this season. “He’s still too good to stop. He was able to deal with the loss before and he can do it now”, he commented.

The seven-time world champion has a contract with Mercedes for another two seasons. The intention is that he will continue with the German team along with George Russell.