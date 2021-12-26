Massage therapist said that Fernando Zor tried to keep her

News Summary:

After appearing in photos and videos dancing with Fernando Zor at a ballad in Guarapuava, in the interior of Paraná, the massage therapist Francieli Padilha revealed that she had received threats from the team of the duo Fernando & Sorocaba in case she made statements about the meeting that culminated in the end of the relationship between the countryman and Maiara.

In an interview with columnist Leo Dias, Francieli showed the print of a message she received on the official profile of the duo, which says that she could be prosecuted for false information and defamation.

“I suggest that you speak and act with the truth regarding the fact that there was nothing between you and Fernando, under penalty of responding for false information and defamation”, says the message she received via inbox. Francieli just replied: “Ok, enough”.

“He [Fernando Zor] I was doing a show in town, and I didn’t go to that show. I was at this ballad, at a table facing the stage. I filmed Fernando singing and, out of nowhere, he asked me to go dancing with him and also see his box. He was very drunk. We took a picture together, that picture [que viralizou na web]”, she reported to the columnist.

Although she’s afraid of being sued by the countryman, she revealed that he hit on her during the ballad, but that the two didn’t stay and that they didn’t leave the place together either.

“Anyway, we didn’t go out together. I left with my friend, and he went to the airport. I’m getting a lot of threats from fan clubs. He tried to be with me, but I would never do that. He was pretty loose, must have been lots of videos of him at the club,” he said.

Regarding the fact that she was the pivot of the breakup with Maiara, she was quite surprised to learn that the two had rekindled their relationship.

“I didn’t even know they had come back. For me, he said he was single. I didn’t even know they were together (laughs). Their relationship seems ping pong,” she said, mocking the relationship between Fernando and Maiara.