Maurílio, from the duo with Luiza, has a shaved beard in the hospital ICU

Interned in the ICU of a hospital in Goiânia, singer Maurílio had his beard shaved on Christmas Day. The news was told by Luana Ramos, wife of the countryman, who admitted that he had not seen him without a beard since his adolescence.

“It’s my love, the day has come: they shaved your beard! Sorry, but we already knew, we authorized it and we were looking forward to seeing it! You look 16 again,” Luana wrote on her Instagram account.

Maurílio is 28 years old and has been in a relationship with Luana for 12. She posted a photo of them when they started dating. “Nothing better than a photo from that time, for those who didn’t know you with a baby’s face, get to know it!”

Despite having spent Christmas without her husband at home, Luana showed positivity with the evolution of Maurílio’s health condition, who is paired with Luiza.

“Thank God for another day won! While you rest your mind, your body continues to improve, resuming its functions more and more and that’s wonderful! Our Christmas Day gift: Seeing you so young and with a calm countenance! Here we continue firm! and confident in our miracle: YOU!”

Maurílio’s last medical bulletin, released on the 24th, recorded that he remains intubated, sedated and showed no change in his health condition. The singer continues with the aid of mechanical ventilation and with “full anticoagulation, maintaining hemodialysis with diuresis present and following a neurosurgery protocol”, the note said.

Singer suffered three cardiac arrests

Maurílio was hospitalized in the early hours of December 15th after he got sick while recording a DVD. He was diagnosed with pulmonary thromboembolism after suffering three cardiac arrests.

The country singer was intubated in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of a hospital in Goiânia and transferred to another hospital on Monday (20).

In recent days, the musician’s advisors have campaigned and moved to donate blood, as the singer needed transfusions.