MC Boco do Borel is shot dead while performing in Porto de Galinhas | Pernambuco

MC Boco do Borel, a brega funk singer, was shot dead this Sunday (26) while performing in Porto de Galinhas, in Ipojuca, on the southern coast of Pernambuco. He was 34 years old.

The crime took place at the Aconchego Bar, which is located on Avenida dos Pescadores. According to a professional who worked with Boco but asked not to be identified, the singer was hit by several shots.

Until this Sunday morning, no one had been arrested, according to the Civil Police.

Boco do Borel was rescued and taken to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Serrambi, but he did not resist the injuries.

MC Boco, artistic name of Paulo Roberto Gonçalves Cavalcanti, lived in the Mustardinha neighborhood, in the West Zone of Recife. Early in his career, he partnered with MC Sheldon. The two established themselves as pioneers of brega funk.

Sheldon mourned his friend’s death via social media. The two were estranged because of a disagreement.

“Boco and I had a beautiful history of brotherhood. Together, we overcame prejudice, we overcame life’s obstacles for a generation and it’s even a little strange for me to talk like that. Boco is gone, he’s not here anymore between us and what makes me even sadder is that I couldn’t say how much I loved him,” wrote the singer.

In June 2020, Boco was arrested with 3 more men for having 670 grams of cocaine-based paste derivative. He was detained until October this year. At the time, the singer’s staff denied the artist’s involvement and stated that he was “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

After leaving, Boco knelt to thank him and was welcomed by his wife and MC Leozinho do Recife (see video below).

Mc Boco is released one year and four months after arrest for drug trafficking