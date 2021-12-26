MC Boco do Borel is shot dead while performing in Porto de Galinhas | Pernambuco

MC Boco do Borel, a brega funk singer, was shot dead this Sunday (26) while performing in Porto de Galinhas, in Ipojuca, on the southern coast of Pernambuco. He was 34 years old.

The crime took place at the Aconchego Bar, which is located on Avenida dos Pescadores. According to a professional who worked with Boco but asked not to be identified, the singer was hit by several shots.

Until this Sunday morning, no one had been arrested, according to the Civil Police.

Boco was rescued and taken to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Serrambi, but he could not resist the injuries.

MC Boco, artistic name of Paulo Roberto Gonçalves Cavalcanti, lived in the Mustardinha neighborhood, in the West Zone of Recife. At the beginning of his career, he partnered with MC Sheldon and, for years, they established themselves as pioneers of brega funk.

In October, after spending a year and four months in prison for drug trafficking, MC Boco was released after the court accepted requests to relax his prison and three other men arrested for the same crime.

He was serving time at the Judge Antônio Luiz Lins de Barros Prison (Pjallb), in the Complexo do Curado, in the West Zone of Recife. After leaving, he knelt to thank him and was welcomed by his wife and MC Leozinho do Recife (see video below).

Mc Boco is released one year and four months after arrest for drug trafficking