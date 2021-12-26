Mega da Virada: find out how many people have already won in the special edition

Mega-Sena has a select group of main prize winners. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, from 1996 to date, 829 people won the maximum regular value of the lottery.

When counting the winners of the second prize, the number of lucky winners surpasses 276.5 thousand. In this modality, however, the value is much lower than the main prize, being, in some cases, around R$7,000.

In the third and final award strip, the court, the group of winners is even more voluminous. In this case, 17.1 million players shared prizes that fluctuated according to the editions. In June 2008, for example, the award was only R$69, while in June this year, each winner in this category received R$1,700.

And at Mega da Virada?

Since the start of the year-end special edition in 2008, 109 players have reached the top prize. In the corner, there were 26 thousand winners with rewards that have already surpassed R$57 thousand. Hitting the court, 241,000 people have won prizes of up to R$1,100 since Mega da Virada began.

2018 Turning Mega

The 2018 Mega-Sena Special Edition boasts the biggest lottery numbers. This was the occasion in which most victors were registered. In all, more than R$425 million were paid to the 52 winners of the Seine, 7,688 from the corner and 303,857 from the court.