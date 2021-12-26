Mega da Virada pays R$ 350 million: find out how much it would yield in savings – 12/26/2021

THE UOL consulted financial market professionals who show investment possibilities and show how much the amount of R$ 350 million yields in investments such as savings, Selic Treasury and DI funds. Check out!

Savings yield BRL 1.75 million per month

A savings account is not considered a good investment. This is because profitability is usually low compared to other options. However, as it is the most popular among Brazilians, it is worth mentioning it as a curiosity.

The profitability of the booklet is 0.5% per month plus TR (Referential Rate). This means that the investment of BRL 350 million will yield BRL 1.75 million per month to the winner of Mega da Virada. In 17 years, the person would reach the first billion.

However, there is a way to make this time fall with other investments.

“If the person leaves the premium invested in savings, he becomes a billionaire in 17 years. Not bad. But if I apply this in CDB, for example, and the time drops to 12 years. In an exclusive investment fund, in which the manager will have the goal of seeking 1% profitability per month, the time drops to eight years. Basically half the time for savings,” said Nayara Boer, CFP financial planner and partner at Renova Invest.

The CDB currently yields around 9.25% per year. In the month, they are 0.7% of profitability.

Selic treasury and DI funds yield more

The Selic Treasury is a good alternative for an emergency reserve, as it is considered a safe form of investment. And compared to savings, it’s more beneficial.

While savings yield 0.5% a month, the Treasury Selic and DI funds yield more: around 9.25% a year —or 0.74% a month. However, both pay income tax — something that doesn’t happen in the savings account.

With BRL 350 million to invest in Treasury Selic or DI Funds, the monthly gross income would be BRL 2.59 million per month; the net would be R$ 2.01 million considering a 22.5% tax.

In DI Funds, there is an extra problem: the so-called “co-cotas”.

“All fixed-income investment funds and most multimarket funds use come-quotes to anticipate the payment of tax. Normally, tax is only paid when the redemption is made. But, with this instrument, there is this charge every six months, in the last working days of May and November, when the investor’s income is discounted. Depending on the fund the person chooses, the value of the quota will change”, declared Lai Santiago, financial educator at Open.

Diversifying investments is important

Both professionals agree that leaving the entire amount in a single type of investment —whether savings or Selic Treasury—is not a good strategy. The ideal is to diversify.

“Seeking diversification brings the security that the heritage will be preserved,” said Lai.

“Regardless of the person’s profile, it is appropriate to diversify into variable income [como ações], multimarket fund and international investment. What changes is the percentage. For those who are more conservative, fixed income is around 80%; for the most aggressive, the fixed income is around 50%”, explained Nayara.

The two experts also agree that seeking specialized investment advice is essential for the new millionaire.

“Nobody knows how to handle this proportion of wealth, unless someone works in the area. They should at least call a private service from the bank. Investment managers are the most suitable, as they will build a diversified portfolio. The person has to choose various investments, according to your profile,” said Lai.

“A professional is able to look at the details and trace the stones in a more qualified way”, declared Nayara Boer.