Minimum wage for 2022 is approved by Congress and will break a record

The 2022 minimum wage adjustment is being eagerly awaited by workers and companies. With high inflation, the readjusted value for next year may hit a record, considering previous years.

Last Tuesday, the National Congress approved the value of the national floor against the Federal Budget for next year. With a 10% increase, the salary goes from the current R$1,100 to R$1,210 as of January 2022.

What are the points considered for the readjustment of the minimum wage

The main criteria evaluated for a salary adjustment to take place are:

National Consumer Price Index – INPC, which measures the country’s inflation levels;

GDP (Gross Domestic Product) responsible for reflecting the sum of the country’s production wealth from 2 previous years.

In 2020, GDP was no longer considered as the basis for calculating the minimum wage adjustment, with the INPC as the only adjustment reference.

Thus, since 2020, the minimum wage has not been readjusted with real gain for Brazilians, taking into account that it is corrected only so that workers do not lose their purchasing power due to the country’s inflation.

New minimum wage for 2022

Regarding the minimum wage for next year, there is an expectation that it will happen according to the forecast released by the Ministry of Economy in November, and the INPC will close at a high with 10.04%, and the minimum wage may reach the value of R$ 1,210.44, that is, an increase of R$110.44 for the national floor.

Remember that in 2021, the salary readjustment was much lower than inflation, but the government applied an index of 5.26% to adjust the minimum wage, and set the national floor at R$1,100 throughout the year.

According to a statement by the then special secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy Bruno Funchal, this compensation of R$ 2 that was missing for this year would be applied in the correction of the 2022 minimum wage.

Starting in January, after the government defines the value, the new minimum wage will take effect. But it is important to remember that if inflation changes, the salary can be readjusted as well.

Readjustment in benefits

The correction of some benefits intended for workers and INSS policyholders are also the responsibility of the minimum wage and the INPC itself. Find out which benefits will be readjusted in 2022 based on the new value of the minimum wage.

Benefits paid by INSS

Special retirement;

Retirement by age;

Retirement by time of contribution;

Accident assistance;

Sick pay;

Assistance benefit;

Pension for death;

Maternity pay.

It is important to point out that the maximum INSS ceiling and the amount paid monthly by individual and optional taxpayers will also undergo adjustments.