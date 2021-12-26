Minimum wage for 2022 sets new record; see the new value

Once again, the Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) of the Ministry of Economy released a new inflation estimate. According to the agency, the percentage in 2021 rose from 4.27% to 5.05%, according to the National Consumer Price Index (INPC). Remembering that the index directly impacts the minimum wage for 2022.

In this sense, with the change in the inflation rate, the minimum wage is also readjusted. This is the fourth time that an inflation projection has been released, always being raised over time.

At the beginning of the year, the Economy team had an index of 6.9%. Later the estimate was increased to 8.4% and subsequently to 9.1%. Currently, the projection is that the INPC will end at 10.04%.

Considering the last percentage, the national floor will be the highest in the last six years. That’s because, only in 2016 the minimum wage has been corrected by an index of 11.6%. For 2022, the expectation is that the minimum wage will increase from R$1,100.00 to R$1,210.44.

no real earnings

It is noteworthy that the new correction will not bring real gains to salaried citizens. Although the readjustment is one of the biggest in recent years, it will only serve to maintain the purchasing power of workers, without additions or bonuses.

As an example, we can highlight the benefits of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), whose current ceiling is R$6,433.57, with the new correction, according to inflation, it would reach R$7,128.40.

Another benefit that is also impacted by the readjustment of the minimum wage is the PIS/Pasep salary bonus. In this case, the floor would increase to R$100.22 and the ceiling to R$1,210.44.

Finally, these increases create a great concern for the Federal Government, as for each real added in the minimum wage a new expense of R$315 million is made from public coffers.

